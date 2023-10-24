Following Sidney Powell’s flip on Donald Trump last week, the four-time indicted former president is doing exactly what some expected he would do: claiming he never worked with her. But, Seth Meyers suspects Trump only thinks that because she was among the many who didn’t get paid.

During Monday night’s “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers pointed out that “obviously, there are a couple of problems with this claim” that Trump didn’t work with Powell. Chief among them is the fact that Powell, Rudy Giuliani and even Trump himself have all publicly talked about working together in the past.

“Trump’s only difference here is that Rudy Giuliani is untrustworthy,” Meyers said. “Which is true, but then it applies to everything, including the election fraud claims. You can’t have it both ways.”

The NBC host joked that Trump would even be disavowing his wife if she flipped on him.

“And another thing, I don’t know who the hell this Melania lady is,” Meyers mocked, putting on his Trump voice. “She was not and has never been my wife. I mean, look at us. Do we look like a couple?”

In the end though, Meyers suspected that Trump has a pretty simple logic in his claims of not knowing several people who have testified or will testify against him.

“Trump thinks that just because he never pays his lawyers, that means they weren’t his lawyers,” Meyers mocked. “But sadly they were. They were his accomplices with direct knowledge of his criminal scheme to dismantle American democracy and now they pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.