Yet another one of Donald Trump’s former lawyers flipped on him this week, as Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to helping Trump attempt to overturn the 2020 election, and agreed to testify against him as needed. Of course, Seth Meyers isn’t totally convinced her testimony won’t be completely “insane.”

Powell pleaded guilty Thursday to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties, admitting she assisted local GOP officials in illegally breaking into voting systems in Coffee County, Georgia in 2020 in an attempt to help Trump overturn the election by “proving” it was rigged. The lesser charges were reduced from felonies as part of the deal.

Powell is perhaps most remembered though for her promise to “release the Kraken” on “big tech” companies and the media for their purported interference in the election. So, with that in mind, Meyers expects any evidence she provides in court to be just as outlandish.

“How much cooperation can a person that insane really provide?” he mocked. “What’s she gonna tell prosecutors? ‘These are notes from a meeting I had at the White House on January 6 with the president, Rudy Giuliani, the Kraken, two pegasuses — excuse me, two pegasi, I don’t wanna sound like a crazy person — and the ghost of Hugo Chavez. We conspired to steal the election, and swore an oath of loyalty by wearing matching leopard-print sweaters.’”

That said, Meyers conceded that Powell did follow through on her promise.

“She did release the Kraken, but unfortunately, the Kraken was also indicted,” he joked.

You can watch Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.