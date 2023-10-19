Fox News host Brian Kilmeade was caught on a hot mic calling a congressman a “dumbass” for voting for Kevin McCarthy during Tuesday’s Speaker vote, and Seth Meyers got a pretty big kick out of that on Wednesday night, pointing out some irony.

As part of his “Closer Look” segment, Meyers once again roasted Republicans for not being able to decide on a House Speaker, calling up footage of GOP politicians publicly shaming their own party. But then, he pulled up a clip of Kilmeade — or rather, Kilmeade’s voice — shaming Rep. Don Bacon specifically.

The footage is of the live vote in the House but, as Bacon is called on to give his vote, Kilmeade is clearly heard saying “dumbass” after the congressman doesn’t say Jim Jordan’s name.

“Do you know how bad things are for you when Brian Kilmeade is calling you a dumbass?” Meyers mocked with a laugh. “This is a guy so dumb, he once tried to roast a marshmallow over an open flame with a plastic spoon.”

Indeed, Kilmeade once tried to do that — live on television. Meyers immediately pulled up the footage from a 2010 segment on “Fox & Friends,” in which Kilmeade and Steve Doocy attempt to roast mini marshmallows together.

First, Doocy attempts to just hold one in his fingers over the fire. But Kilmeade eventually steps in and grabs the plastic spoon from the cups of marshmallows, scoops up a few, and holds the spoon itself over the plastic flame. Fortunately, he’s immediately stopped by Doocy — but only because “that’s bad for the environment.”

“We have an annual fire safety training here at 30 Rock, and never once has the fire marshal thought to tell us ‘Don’t stick a plastic spoon into an open flame,’” Meyers mocked once the clip ended. “Meanwhile, the fire marshal at ‘Fox & Friends’ has to clarify that, when you use the fire escape, you want to make sure you go down.“

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.