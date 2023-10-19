Republican infighting continued this week as Rep. Jim Jordan lost two rounds of voting to become the next Speaker of the House (earning fewer votes on his second attempt), prompting GOP politicians to once again publicly voice their frustrations with the party on TV. Seth Meyers remains amused by that though, joking that, really, his writing staff doesn’t have to do much to mock the GOP anymore.

As part of his “Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, Meyers played a montage of Republican representatives speaking to media, in which all of them criticized their own party for not being able to agree on a speaker. The congressmen noted that it’s “bordering on the absurd,” “petty,” and “not responsible.” One went so far as to admit that it “makes us look like a bunch of idiots.”

It’s not the first time Meyers has used the supercut, and he immediately explained why it probably won’t be the last.

“We keep playing those clips because they’re the ones saying all the stuff we usually say about them. They’re doing their own ‘Closer Look’ about themselves,” Meyers joked. “Soon, Rudy Giuliani’s gonna go on Fox News and say ‘You know what I just realized? I look like I sat on my balls.’”

At that, Meyers’ favorite photo of Giuliani appeared on screen, in which Giuliani looks visibly shaken, with his eyes bugging out of his head. Meyers manages to work the photo into nearly every episode of his show nowadays, sometimes even multiple times.

But, he did return to his larger point after making fun of the image again.

“Seriously, Republicans are making all of our points for us,” he said. “At this point, we don’t even need to do any writing. Wally’s cue cards are all blank!”

Indeed, when the camera moved over to him, “Late Night” cue card handler and supervisor Wally Feresten was simply holding up a blank sheet of paper.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.