Seth Meyers Doesn’t Think Epstein Emails Raise New Questions About Trump: ‘Sounds Like They Answer Old Questions’ | Video

House Oversight Democrats released new emails written by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday morning, in which he explicitly refers to President Trump. Some are saying the emails raise new questions about the men’s relationship, but Seth Meyers doesn’t think so. For the NBC host, the emails just “answer old questions.”

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers explained how the end of the government shutdown means the House is closer than ever to forcing a vote on releasing the entirety of the Epstein files, and joked that “whatever’s in there can’t be that bad for Trump, right?” But, with just the emails directly naming Trump, one pundit argued that they “raise new questions” about the president’s ties to Epstein.

“They raise new questions? To me, it sounds like they answer old questions,” Meyers retorted. “Like, I’m no detective, but if one of the questions was, ‘Did Trump know about the girls?’ and you find an email from Jeffrey Epstein that says ‘Trump knew about the girls,’ that sounds pretty damning.”

“This is like if you’re investigating a murder suspect and you search their house, and in the closet, they have a shoe box labeled ‘murder weapon’ inside on the top, and on the side, it says, ‘Yes, that murder.’”

Indeed, the emails explicitly said Trump knew about the girls, and also referred to the president as a “dog that hasn’t barked” about the matter, which amused Meyers further.

“Of course, that was in 2011. Since then, all Trump has done is bark,” Meyers joked. “Oh! Oh Jeffrey, had you only lived to hear him bark. One would say he even growls.”

“I mean, look at him, he looks like he should be on the White House lawn, snarling at a mailman,” Meyers continued, pulling up one of the many images of Trump yelling at someone.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.