Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s “Late Night,” will be standing in solidarity with the writers on strike beginning Tuesday, but he and his team did offer one last show before the deadline hit Monday night.

During his last taping, the host joked that his home network doesn’t really even know what he does for them.

As part of his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers roasted Fox News for reportedly creating a secret dossier full of damaging information on now-former host Tucker Carlson, apparently as part of an effort to keep him from disparaging the network after he got fired.

Of course, according to a recent report from Rolling Stone, the move is just “classic Fox” — but to Meyers, it’s actually “insane” that an employer would do that.

“Not only does NBC not have a file on me, they don’t even know what I do here,” Meyers joked. “Like, the other day, I saw an executive in the hallway, and they said, ‘Hey, Weekend Update was great on Saturday.’ And I said, ‘Thanks, but I have my own show now.’ And they said, ‘You do? Well, we’re sorry to see you go.'”

The “Late Night” host then poked fun at what time his show airs, saying that after he explained to said executive that he still worked for NBC, he had to tell him that yes, 12:37 a.m. is actually when “Late Night” is on.

“They laughed like that was a joke, but it’s not a joke time!” Meyers ranted. “It’s a real time. I didn’t pick it, all right? I wasn’t like, ‘Oh, no, I want a seven in there.'”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.