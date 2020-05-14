It’s been an interesting week for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the very popular infectious disease expert who has been the face of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force. Fauci has come under fire from the right wing, with Fox News hosts mocking him and Sen. Rand Paul calling him out during a congressional hearing. And on Thursday’s “A Closer Look,” Seth Meyers expressed his displeasure with what he sees as a blatant attempt to blame Fauci for Trump’s own failures of leadership during the crisis.

“Republicans are now arguing that non-partisan public health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, shouldn’t be allowed to make decisions about the government’s coronavirus response,” Meyers said as he broached the final topic of the “A Closer Look” on Thursday’s episode of “Late Night” on NBC.

The show then played the clip of Paul delivering his screed against Fauci on Tuesday, in which Paul said, “I don’t think you’re the end-all. I don’t think you’re the one person that gets to make a decision.”

“No one said he was! He wasn’t even the ‘one person’ at that hearing. There were four top public health officials who testified, including FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn,” Meyers said.

“Also, as Fauci pointed out, all he does is offer advice as a doctor and public official. He often corrects himself or amends his judgment based on new information. And he doesn’t make any policy decisions, yet they’re acting like he’s somehow a puppet master controlling an otherwise powerless Trump,” Meyers said.

“Trump’s the president. He’s supposed to be the one who makes all the actual decisions. And yet in their all-consuming attempts to cover for the president’s failures they’ve been casting about for someone else to blame. And they’ve apparently landed on Fauci. If you don’t like the decisions Trump makes then take it up with him,” Meyers continued.

“Of course in this case, it’s just easier to pretend Anthony Fauci is president and not Donald Trump because then you’d have to acknowledge that the horrific death toll and the cratering economy have unfolded under Trump’s watch. Instead, Fox News would rather concoct an elaborate fantasy where Fauci is making all the calls while he has Trump tied to a chair in a closet with duct tape over his mouth.”

You can watch all of the “A Closer Look” segment from Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in the video embedded up at the top of this article.