Another big claim from George Santos has surfaced, this time saying he survived an assassination attempt. And, like most of the other things he’s said about his life, Seth Meyers is pretty sure Santos is lying about this one.

On Monday, Rachel Maddow shared a video of Santos appearing on a Brazilian podcast in December. Since the interview was done in Portuguese, MSNBC translated and subtitled it. During the interview, Santos says that his home was vandalized because of his political affiliations, before claiming that an attempt was made on his life.

“I’ve experienced vandalism. We have already suffered an attempt on my life, an assassination attempt, a threatening letter, having to have the police, a police escort standing in front of our house,” Santos said. You can watch the clip below.

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Maddow shares new video of Republican Rep. George Santos in an interview with a Brazilian media outlet describing being the victim of a mugging and an assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/EhPYiSNswk — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 24, 2023

Naturally, since so much of what George Santos has said about his life so far has turned out to be lies, Seth Meyers is skeptical on this one too.

“I guess we can’t be surprised,” Meyers mocked. “There’s always someone gunning for you when you’re the star of the volleyball team at Baruch College.”

The late night host is, of course, referring to one of the many claims Santos has made about his past that ended up being a lie. In a 2020 interview, the congressman claimed he was a star member of the school’s volleyball team, but sacrificed both his knees to do it.

In reality, he never graduated from Baruch College and, according to Baruch’s past volleyball schedules, the men’s team never played Yale — who Santos said he and his team “slayed” — during the timeframe Santos claimed to have attended school there. Santos also never had two knee replacement surgeries.

As a result of his many lies, Santos has faced bipartisan calls to resign, but says he will not.

“According to a new poll, nearly 60% of New York voters think [he] should resign while, according to him, 180% say he shouldn’t,” Meyers joked.

You can watch Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.