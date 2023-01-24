More classified documents were found in President Joe Biden’s home this week, this time from his tenure in the U.S. Senate. And Seth Meyers is really, really curious about what those particular documents might even be about.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, Meyers once again pointed out the various differences in the classified documents situations of Biden and twice impeached former president Donald Trump, poking fun at the GOP for now using Melania Trump’s closet as a talking point.

But through it all, Meyers couldn’t help but wonder about the contents of Biden’s oldest documents.

“Biden’s first year in the senate was 1973. What were these classified documents all about, the government’s top secret eight-track technology?” Meyers joked. The late night host then pulled out his Biden impression to guess how he’d have explained it at the time.

“‘Check these out, I swiped these coded messages from the Pentagon,'” he said. “‘Don’t fear the reaper — what in God’s name could that mean?'”

That said, Meyers was less surprised that Biden had documents from his time as vice president, joking that, even then, the now-president “didn’t exactly give off the elder statesmen vibe.” The late night host then pulled up a photo of Biden that went viral, in which he is excitedly pointing at someone while former President Obama was speaking.

“I mean, does this look like the face of a guy who is serious about document security? He looks like he’s about to roll a joint with a piece of paper marked ‘Top Secret,'” Meyers joked. “You guys, it is so funny to look back at that. I definitely thought that was the vibe of a dude in his last job ever. Turns out, he was interning!”

You can watch Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.