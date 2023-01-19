Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump has a new claim about the hundreds of classified documents found in his possession last year, saying this week that he only took the folders marked “classified” — not the contents of them — as “a cool keepsake” from his time in office. So, Seth Meyers can only assume Trump thought they were a certain set of brightly colored collectible folders.

In a post to his Truth Social account on Wednesday, Trump wrote “Remember, these were just ordinary, inexpensive folders with various words printed on them, but they were a ‘cool’ keepsake. Perhaps the Gestapo took some of these empty folders when they Raided Mar-a-Lago, & counted them as a document, which they are not.”

Of course, when the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago last year — a step taken only after trying for months to get Trump to voluntarily return the documents he’d knowingly taken — they found hundreds of documents, not just a few folders. But, even so, Meyers was gobsmacked that this was the claim Trump is going with, in any form.

“Wait, I’m sorry, your story is you kept an empty folder as a cool keepsake? Were they Lisa Frank folders?” Meyers mocked. “Who keeps an empty folder as a keepsake?! When I left ‘SNL,’ I took plenty of keepsakes, but one of them wasn’t a stack of loose-leaf paper from the copier! ‘Hey, you guys remember the famous cowbell sketch? It was printed on paper just like this.'”

The late night host then honed in on the fact that the twice-impeached former president used the word “keepsake,” arguing that the White House isn’t a place where you’re allowed to just take mementos home when you leave, because it’s not just a private residence.

“You don’t get to just take stuff from the White House as a cool keepsake,” Meyers said. “It’s a government institution owned by the American people. When you visited Philadelphia, did you also try to take home the Liberty Bell?”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.