If Florida governor Ron DeSantis and twice-impeached former president Donald Trump do end up competing against each other for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Seth Meyers has an idea of how Trump will deter DeSantis: infidelity.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, Meyers touched on an interview Trump did on Monday with David Brody on “The Water Cooler”, during which Trump briefly discussed his thoughts on DeSantis running for president. Noting that he was aware that it’s a possibility, Trump said “We’ll handle that the way I handle things.”

“So get ready Ron, he’s gonna cheat on you,” Meyers joked. “That’s how he do.”

The concept of a possible Trump-DeSantis presidential race in 2024 has been a favorite target of late night hosts, as the possibility looms larger and larger. In November, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon joked that DeSantis is already polling so well that “he’s only five points away from Trump calling it rigged.”

It it true that, in recent polls, DeSantis is gaining on Trump, and in some polls, even comes out ahead in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. According to The Hill, a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey showed that, in the span of a month, the Florida governor’s standing in a hypothetical primary with Trump improved by 11 points, while Trump’s dropped nine points. At this point, DeSantis has not officially declared his candidacy for the office.

Fallon also joked that the idea of Trump and DeSantis both running against President Joe Biden feels a bit like a race between “your grandfather, your crazy uncle and the family member nobody talks about anymore.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full monologue in the video above.