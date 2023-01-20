Things apparently got pretty tense between former allies Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert during the voting process for Kevin McCarthy to become Speaker of the House. According to new reports, the women found themselves on opposite sides of the fight, which nearly led to an actual fight in the bathroom — which honestly, doesn’t surprise Seth Meyers at all.

This week, The Daily Beast reported that during the House Speaker voting process, Taylor Greene and Boebert got into a screaming match in a bathroom just off the House floor, after Taylor Greene openly supported McCarthy for speaker. That screaming match never turned physical, but “after a few words were exchanged, Boebert stormed out.”

“Well, I guess that answers the riddle ‘What’s worse than Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert fighting?’ Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert fighting in a room with an echo,” Meyers joked.

That said, the late night host wasn’t at all shocked by the fight, or even by the location of the fight. He joked that, realistically, he could totally see Marjorie Taylor Greene hiding out just waiting to catch someone talking about her behind her back.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene does strike me as the kind of person who would wait in a bathroom stall until she overheard someone talking s— about her,” Meyers mocked. “Then just kick open the door like a cowboy busting into a saloon.”

With Republican infighting continuing, Meyers argued that now is the worst possible time for Trump to return to Facebook and Twitter.

“Trump is not who you bring in to de-escalate the situation,” Meyers said. “He would be a terrible hostage negotiator.”

Naturally, Meyers used his impression of the twice-impeached former president to mimic exactly how that encounter might go.

You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.