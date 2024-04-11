Despite Donald Trump openly broadcasting that he would overturn Roe v. Wade and then publicly bragging when the Supreme Court justices he appointed did just that, the ex-president and his allies are now trying to claim that Trump is actually “the pro-choice candidate.” And that promptly made Seth Meyers lose his mind on Wednesday night’s episode of “Late Night.”

The NBC host devoted the entirety of his “A Closer Look” segment to debunking Trump’s latest talking points that he supports abortion in some cases, replaying old clips of him promising to overturn Roe v. Wade before he was even elected.

“Normally it can be very hard to pin something on Trump, because he’s so good at wriggling his way out of everything. But this is as straightforward as it gets,” Meyers said. “It’s like one of those conspiracy theory boards, with one string going from Trump to Roe.”

So, when right-wing radio host Mark Simone went on Fox News this week and made the “idiotic” claim that Trump is actually “the pro-choice candidate,” Meyers simply couldn’t keep his composure.

“This brings us to a segment we’re calling ‘Seth Tries Really Hard Not to Lose His S—,’” the host said, looking visibly pained. “Trump is the pro-choice candidate? Are you out of your f—ing — I’m sorry, I believe you are mistaken. Your statements are misleading, and you are failing to provide an accurate good-faith analysis of the facts. You’re inverting the truth for political purposes and gaslighting your viewers by grossly misrepresenting the details of the situation.”

Though Meyers managed an even tone for most of that, it was shortlived, as he then offered to “put it another way.” That other way? A profanity-laden rant that was entirely bleeped out by NBC, but definitely ended in the words “piece of s—.”

“Well, I failed!” Meyers yelled. “This has been ‘Seth Tries Really Hard Not to Lose His S—.’”

You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.