Seth Meyers Questions Why GOP Talks About Trump Like a ‘Dog Owner Talks About a Growling Chihuahua’ | Video

President Trump’s allies and appointees continue to tell people that he does not mean exactly what he says to the public, and at this point, Seth Meyers is pretty confused on why. According to the NBC host, the GOP treats the president like a “dog owner talks about a growling chihuahua.”

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, Meyers zeroed in on the fact that House Speaker Mike Johnson has been expressing concerns about FEMA amid the third government shutdown under a Trump administration. It was an odd choice to the late night host, considering Trump has previously said he wants to get rid of FEMA.

When Mike Johnson was reminded of that by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, the speaker pushed back, saying “he wants to reform FEMA.”

Play video

“That’s not what he said. Why do Republicans talk about Trump the way a dog owner talks about a growling Chihuahua?” Meyers retorted. “‘Oh, he doesn’t mean it. He’s just nervous, and this is how he expresses anxiety. Down, Pebble, down! Do not hump the flag again!’”

The late night host then called Johnson a “translator” for Trump — one who “very well knows that this is his job to launder Trump’s insanity.” Proof of that came for Meyers when Johnson was confronted this week about Trump by Democratic Congresswoman Madeline Dean.

Dean specifically called out Trump’s “performance” at a meeting of military generals earlier this week, which Johnson brushed off by saying he didn’t see it.

“First of all, I didn’t see it? The President spoke to not one, but all of our nation’s generals, and you didn’t see it?” Meyers said incredulously. “It was an unprecedented departure from established norms, and you’re talking about it like the new season of ‘Reacher’ on Prime.

“Second of all, you can just see in Johnson’s eyes that he knows the product he’s selling sucks,” Meyers added. “He looks like the guy at the Hertz reservation desk trying to convince you a Chrysler Pacifica is, in fact, the luxury SUV from your reservation. And you’re like, ‘Dude, it’s a minivan.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” in the video above.