Seth Meyers Applauds Biden for Considering Reelection: At 80, Wouldn’t ‘Even Start Bingeing a Show’ Over 1 Season (Video)

Seth Meyers is pretty amazed that Biden is even considering running for re-election in 2024, considering how old he is. During his monologue on Tuesday night, Meyers joked that if he were at the same point in life as Biden, he’d be thinking way more short-term.

As part of his monologue, Meyers cited reports indicating that Biden is planning to use the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas to make a concrete decision on whether he’ll be running for president again in 2024. And with that, the late night host had to give respect to the president.

“Well, whatever you think of him, it’s impressive that an 80-year-old man is planning that far ahead,” Meyers joked. “If I was 80, I don’t think I’d even start bingeing a show that had more than one season. Make sure it was a British show.”

Meyers also admitted that he agrees with congressman-elect Maxwell Frost — who is set to be the first Gen Z member of congress — that even at 80 years old, Biden can represent the younger generations of voters.

“Because Biden also knows what it’s like to live in a house you’ll never own,” the “Late Night” host joked.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Meyers poked fun at Biden’s own jokes, ripping apart the punchlines the president delivered at the White House’s annual turkey pardoning. While at the event, the president joked that the only red wave that would happen this year would be the result of his dog knocking over the cranberry sauce at Thanksgiving.

“Oof. It’s too bad his dog didn’t have the presence of mind to knock over the microphone,” Meyers mocked.

You can watch Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.