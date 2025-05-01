Seth Meyers Says Trump ‘Changed My Mind’ About His First 100 Days With ABC Interview | Video

Polling has found Donald Trump’s approval rating for the first 100 days of his second term at record lows. But after the president’s interview with ABC News about what he’s accomplished, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers had his mind changed.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host admitted that he too thought Trump’s first 100 days were terrible. Then, he watched Trump’s contentious interview with ABC’s Terry Moran.

“And you know what? He changed my mind,” Meyers said. “Before the interview, I thought the first 100 days had been really bad, but after the interview, I thought, ‘Oh, I see the plan. The next 100 days are going to make the first 100 days look amazing!’”

From there, Meyers launched into his segment properly, dragging Trump as he always does. First, he zeroed in on the promise Trump and his allies made that “a golden age” was coming.

“So we were promised a golden age, but then we scratched that golden service,” Meyers said. “And guys, it turns out someone just used gold spray paint on a big old turd.”

The late night host was particularly annoyed by Trump trying to take credit for the economy America had at the end of President Biden’s term, but then immediately entering office, causing the economy to contract for the first time in years, and blaming Biden for it.

“So I get it now, when the economy is good under Biden, it was because of you, but when the economy is bad under you, it’s because of Biden,” Meyers scoffed. “You know, Harry Truman had a sign on his desk in the Oval Office that said, ‘The buck stops here,’ which let people know the value of taking responsibility.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump had one that said, ‘Get that f—ing buck away from me. I’ve never seen that buck before in my life! That’s Biden’s buck.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” in the video above.