Former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway appeared Wednesday on Fox News and used her time to once again push the narrative that both the government and media are consistently lying to the people in this country. Seth Meyers had a good laugh at the irony of that on Thursday night.

During her appearance on “Hannity,” Conway offered a “challenge” to those watching, specifically the ones “who don’t wear red hats, don’t consider themselves MAGA, don’t consider themselves very strong political people.”

“I want you to ask yourself how many times you’ve been lied to, not just by this government, but how many times you were lied to by the people whose job it is to tell you the truth in media,” she said.

Of course, Meyers couldn’t help but notice the hypocrisy there, considering Conway was saying all this on a network whose own CEO recently admitted it lied to its viewers about the 2020 election — and all the times Conway lied on television herself.

“Being lectured about the truth by Kellyanne Conway is like getting lessons on conflict resolution from M3GAN,” he mocked. “They should start spelling Kellyanne the same way. But, I’ll count! I’ll count all the times the government lied to me.”

And then, Meyers proceeded to do just that, by running through a laundry list of some of the exact moments Conway lied to the public, beginning with the claim that twice-impeached former president Donald Trump’s inauguration crowd was the biggest in history, and ending with her assertion to the press that COVID-19 “is being contained.”

Pulling up that last lie in video format, Meyers also honed in on Conway immediately getting sidetracked after her own assertion, asking a White House reporter, “Do you not think it’s being contained?”

“In addition to being an accomplished liar, she always talked to reporters like a gossipy teen at her locker,” he joked.

You can watch Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.