Seth Meyers is totally up for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s idea of a national divorce — just with a slight spin. On Monday night, the “Late Night” host suggested that instead of divorcing red states and blue states, America should just divorce the congresswoman herself.

As part of his “A Closer Look” segment during the show, Meyers marveled at how things seem to be business as usual at Fox News, despite the fact that they are in the middle of an intense defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, as evidenced by how much airtime Greene got to defend her latest call for “a national divorce.”

During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Feb. 21, Greene argued that a separation of red and blue states is “kind of the vision that our Founding Fathers had for America,” and as a result, it’s “something that we should work towards.” Naturally, Meyers had some thoughts there.

“‘A national divorce was the vision of the Founding Fathers. I know, because I time traveled in a semiconscious state and talked to them!'” Meyers mocked, mimicking Greene’s voice, while simultaneously poking fun at a key piece of Dominion’s lawsuit.

That said, the “Late Night” host did have an alternative solution for the congresswoman.

“How about this? This will be the compromise; instead of red states getting a divorce from blue states, America gets a divorce from Greene,” Meyers suggested. “She’s definitely dressed for it. Remember when she showed up to the State of the Union, screaming at Joe Biden in a white fur collar like she was demanding sole custody of the Maltese?”

You can watch Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.