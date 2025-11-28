Watch Seth Meyers’ Kids Steal the Show in Surprise ‘Late Night’ Interview | Video

It was Bring Your Kids to Work Day this week at NBC, as Seth Meyers brought out his children Axel, Ashe and Adelaide for an impromptu interview. Naturally, they stole the show.

The “Late Night” host introduced the segment on Thursday’s episode, revealing his family had taped the interview in front of a live audience earlier in the week. The young trio thought they were at 30 Rock to shoot their Christmas card and to film their annual turkey costume bit … however, their dad surprised everyone by bringing them onstage for a sit-down.

The adorable family moment features Seth asking the hard-hitting questions, Ashe breaking into dance, Adelaide landing a joke about diarrhea and Axel being the best big brother. Meyers shares all three kids with wife Alexi Ashe, whom he married in 2013.

“Thank you guys so much for coming. It was great to see you, anything else you want to say, Ashe?” Meyers offered in conclusion, to which his son replied: “Is my time over?” At that, all three kids ended the clip by loudly talking into their microphones — before walking over to give their father a hug at his desk.

The Thanksgiving segment also notably came after Seth similarly caught his staff writers off guard with another Surprise Inspection.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.