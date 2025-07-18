Seth Meyers Jokes Matt Gaetz Is ‘Perfect Choice’ to Lead Special Counsel on Epstein Files: ‘He Was a Double Agent This Whole Time!’ | Video

Republicans and more started calling for a special counsel to investigate the Jeffrey Epstein situation this week, with Lauren Boebert suggesting Matt Gaetz be the one to lead it. On Thursday night, Seth Meyers agreed, joking that the disgraced congressman has actually been “a double agent this whole time.”

For those unfamiliar, Gaetz was investigated for several years after allegations of sexual misconduct (including with a minor), illicit drug use, accepting improper gifts and giving favors to friends. At the end of 2024, a House Ethics report found he had indeed paid thousands of dollars for sex and drugs on at least 20 occasions, including paying a 17-year-old girl for sex back in 2017.

So, when Lauren Boebert suggested on Tuesday that Gaetz would be right to lead a special counsel to get answers on Epstein, who was a criminally convicted child sex offender before his death, Meyers was pretty amused.

Play video

“Matt Gaetz is the perfect choice!” Meyers joked on Thursday’s episode of “Late Night.” “He’s our man on the inside. It turns out he was a double agent this whole time!”

The late night host then pulled up a past clip of Republican senator Markwayne Mullin condemning Gaetz publicly (before his colleagues eventually rallied around him to try and block the release of the ethics report).

In it, Mullin said Gaetz would show videos on the House floor of girls he had slept with, and that Gaetz would also “brag about how he would crush ED medicine and chase it with with an energy drink so he could go all night.”

“He was only doing that so we could go undercover to investigate, man!” Meyers joked as the clip ended. “He was our Serpico! He’d party all night while secretly wearing a wire, and then he’d meet with his contact inside the DOJ by the docks at 5 a.m., screaming ‘You got to get me out of there, man. I can’t sleep, and I always have a boner!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.