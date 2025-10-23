Seth Meyers Confronts Maya Rudolph Over the Blurry Photo Paul Thomas Anderson Took of Them at ‘SNL’ | Video

Seth Meyers had something of an “SNL” reunion a couple of weeks ago when he returned to the Weekend Update desk alongside Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to support Poehler as host of the Oct. 11 show, but when one of the greatest directors of all time offered to take a photo of the “SNL” alums backstage, the results were, uh, a little underwhelming.

Maya Rudolph and Will Forte were also backstage at that episode of “Saturday Night Live,” and Rudolph’s longtime partner Paul Thomas Anderson — you know, the Oscar-nominated director behind “There Will Be Blood” and this year’s acclaimed “One Battle After Another” — offered to snap a pic of all the veterans back together again.

Rudolph and Meyers recounted the event on Wednesday night’s episode of “Late Night.”

“The five of us were together, very special, we wanted to get a picture,” Meyers began, speaking to Rudolph. “Your partner, Paul Thomas Anderson was there, an incredible director, he made one of the great movies of this year, ‘One Battle After Another,’”

“I agree,” Rudolph interjected, excitedly.

Meyers continued: “When he stood up with a camera I was like, ‘Here we go.’”

“Yeah cause the friend text chain was like, ‘Hey cute photo, can we get one from the front?’,” Rudolph recalled. “And I said, ‘I think Paul took some’ and you were like, ‘Oh because he’s notoriously bad at taking photos.”

Then Meyers showed the photo to the camera: “But then this is the best one he got.”

“That’s right,” Rudolph said of the incredibly blurry picture to laughter from the audience. “It looks like Amy’s got that filter on that makes you barf rainbows.”

Meyers also told the story of PTA’s blurry snap on this week’s episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers podcast, to which co-host Akiva Schaffer jokingly replied, “Probably Best Director at the Oscars this year doesn’t know how to use his iPhone I guess.”

Watch the video of the “Late Night” segment below.