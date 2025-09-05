Seth Meyers Mocks RFK Jr.’s Attempt to Backpedal Criticism of COVID Vaccine After Reminder That Trump Was Responsible | Video

Operation Warp Speed was one of the biggest accomplishments of President Trump’s first term, and RFK Jr. would agree — but first he’ll claim that the COVID vaccine actually killed more people than COVID did. His attempt to backpedal that criticism tickled Seth Meyers.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, the NBC host zeroed in on the news that Florida is moving to eliminate all requirements for vaccines in the state, led by RFK Jr.’s health department. Meyers marveled at the fact that the COVID vaccine was “the one good thing Trump did in his first term,” and now MAGA supporters are turning on it.

That turn led to an awkward moment during a Senate hearing for RFK Jr. on Thursday, when he was asked whether he agreed Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed.

Kennedy readily agreed, and then was immediately reminded that he said minutes earlier that “the COVID vaccine killed more people than COVID.” Kennedy then immediately claimed he didn’t say that.

“‘I did not say that, Senator, my brain worm said that,’” Meyers mimicked, mockingly. “‘His words came out of my mouth, but I am not responsible for them. That’s why, after I’m done today, he’ll be doing a second hearing of his own.’”

That said, Meyers also joked in the segment that he’s stoked for vaccines to go away.

“Oh my God, this is awesome. I’m so excited for the return of measles, mumps, tuberculosis, typhoid, whooping cough and rubella,” he sniped. “I’m being sarcastic, of course, about all of them but rubella. I wouldn’t mind if rubella came back, because real talk, I don’t know what it is. I mean, I’ve heard it all these years. I don’t know what it is!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.