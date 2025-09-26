Seth Meyers Mocks Trump Fans for Touting Him as ‘Toughest’ Guy, but Clutching Pearls Over Potential Escalator Injuries | Video

President Trump and his allies have been stressed this week, worrying about the injuries he and his wife could’ve sustained had they fallen on the UN escalator that suddenly stopped as they were about to get on. That gave Seth Meyers a good laugh, considering these same people have touted Trump as the “toughest” man to ever hold the White House.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday, the NBC host reminded viewers of how often Trump’s supporters have bragged about his strength and resilience, playing a series of clips in which the president was dubbed “the toughest guy I’ve ever seen in Washington,” “tough as an old army boot” and “the most masculine person … to ever hold the White House.”

“Yeah, he’s the most masculine person to ever hold the White House! He’s not dancing at those rallies, he’s working out!” Meyers joked. “You can’t see it, he’s got little dumbbells in his hands.”

Play video

That’s why, now that Trump and his team are crying sabotage at the UN, Meyers couldn’t help but laugh. For those unfamiliar, Trump and the First Lady were forced to use an escalator as stairs, when it abruptly stopped as they were about to climb on.

The UN has since said the likely cause of the stop was a White House videographer tripping a safety mechanism, but following the incident, Trump posted on social media that “it’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of the steel steps face first.”

His allies quickly began parroting the concern, prompting Seth Meyers to point out the conflict there. “I thought Trump was the most masculine president ever. You guys are talking about him like he’s a Fabergé egg,” Meyers said. “Is he a cross between Dave Bautista and Ivan Drago? Or is he the old lady from the Life Calls commercial?”

The “Late Night” host also pointed out that a president actually falling — because Trump and his wife did not — has happened before, and the reaction was much different.

“Remember when Joe Biden fell off his bike, or that time he turned stairs into an escalator?” Meyers said. “I don’t remember Democrats saying, ‘Who’s the saboteur who replaced the President’s shoes with roller skates?!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” in the video above.