Seth Meyers Mocks Trump for Promising Peace in Gaza Quickly: ‘Couldn’t Even End the War in Portland’ | Video

President Trump unveiled a plan for peace in Gaza this week, promising that it would come “quickly.” But, after Trump promised peace in Ukraine within 24 hours after being reelected in 2024, Seth Meyers isn’t buying that timeline.

To kick off his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host highlighted Trump’s visit with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at The White House. During that meeting, Trump said Hamas would have a few days to respond to the plan, promising peace soon.

“Dude, you said within 24 hours nine months ago, quickly is no longer in the cards,” Seth Meyers said. “That’s like James Cameron saying ‘Avatar 4’ is coming quickly.”

The NBC host then poked fun at the idea that Trump could achieve peace at all — anywhere. “This from the guy who couldn’t even end the war in Portland,” Meyers joked.

Play video

There is no war in Portland, for the record. Meyers was simply mocking Trump for sending U.S. troops into the city this week, marking the president’s latest threat to U.S. citizens. But Meyers guessed it was an effort to “find all those missing drummers” that local bands are always searching for.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Meyers made fun of Trump’s latest tariffs, mocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his promotion of the new College of Florida and more.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full NBC monologue in the video above.