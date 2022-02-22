Seth Meyers was among the many who were unimpressed by the rollout of Donald Trump’s social media app on Monday. But he wasn’t exactly surprised.

Truth Social, Trump’s Twitter-like social media platform, faced a series of struggles in its rollout, including being unavailable to many users. Some went through a sign-up process that ended in a waitlist, while others simply got an error message saying that “Something went wrong.”

“Though by the time you find yourself signing up for Donald Trump’s social media site, something already went wrong,” Meyers joked on Monday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” That said, he figured those who wanted to join the app wouldn’t be totally deterred by this. You can watch Meyers’ full segment in the video above.

“I’m guessing they’ll try again. If you were first in line to sign up for Truth Social, you’ve probably got some free time on your hands,” he continued. “‘Well I’m just sittin’ here, waiting for JFK Jr. to reappear at the Meadowlands with Elvis and the Loch Ness monster to prove the election was stolen. I guess I’ll try logging in again!'”

Meyers noted that he really did enjoy how vague the error message was.

“Something went wrong, like even they don’t know what the problem is,” he said. “Usually you get an error code or something but Trump’s site just gives you a shrug emoji that says, ‘What were you expecting, this thing is a clusterf—.'”

The late night host then turned to CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group Devin Nunes’ statement that the company’s goal is “to be fully operational at least within the United States” by the end of March.

“By the end of March? This is the digital age. Everything is measured in nanoseconds and you’re moving at the speed of Civil War letters home,” he joked.