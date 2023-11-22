Seth Meyers Drags Biden Birthday Photo: ‘You Want People to Forget’ His Age, But Serve ‘Cake That Looks Like a Garbage Can Fire?’ | Video

President Biden turned 81 years old this week and, to celebrate, was given a traditional birthday cake. But Seth Meyers thinks Biden’s team definitely should’ve thought their approach to the candles through a bit more.

That’s because the cake was quite literally covered in candles — so much so that, when they were lit, the cake resembled a small campfire, with big enough flames that someone could roast marshmallows over it pretty easily. Biden posted a photo of the dessert to Instagram, joking that it “Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!”

Despite leaning into the jokes, as many have encouraged Biden to do, Meyers worried that it was a misstep.

“Just, quick question for the Democratic party: is anybody in charge of PR?” Meyers joked. “You want people to forget how old he is, and you serve him up a birthday cake that looks like a garbage can fire at a hobo camp? Hey, you ever heard of these?!”

At that, a graphic of the birthday candles that are actually shaped like numbers flashed on screen, and Meyers joked that those are actually what the team should’ve gone for.

“Still says he’s 81, but at least it doesn’t set off the White House sprinkler system,” he joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.