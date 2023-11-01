Seth Meyers Says Biden Didn’t Get Many Trick-or-Treaters Because ‘Kids Know a Raisin House When They See One’ (Video)

President Biden and his wife welcomed trick-or-treaters at the White House on Halloween this year, but Seth Meyers is pretty sure they didn’t get many kids to come out. That’s because, the NBC host joked, kids know how to spot and avoid a house that doesn’t give out good candy.

Though Meyers himself didn’t dress up for the holiday on Tuesday, he did lean into the spirit during his monologue. To kick things off, he joked that only Target disagreed that it was actually Halloween. Then, he turned to the candy jokes.

The late night host noted that the White House welcomed local families for trick-or-treating, but joked that turnout might’ve been thinner than expected.

“They didn’t get that many visitors though, because kids know a raisin house when they see one,” Meyers mocked.

That said, the late night host thinks there were potentially some good costumes that came through, including one that would truly frighten the president.

“Biden got a pretty serious scare when one of the kids came dressed up as his approval rating,” Meyers joked.

At that, a graphic of a kid wearing a red shirt that simply read “37%” popped up, with the child himself giving two thumbs down. Meyers got briefly sidetracked by the graphic itself, chuckling at the fact that his team really drove home the disappointment with the two thumbs down.

