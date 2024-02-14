This year’s Super Bowl drew in massive ratings, becoming the most watched telecast ever, surpassing even the moon landing of 1969. And Seth Meyers doesn’t think that’s a coincidence.

This year’s game wound up being a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, this year, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is dating pop megastar Taylor Swift, and her presence at the games has proven not only to bolster viewership, but also upset right wing media personalities.

So, Meyers took the opportunity to poke fun at all the conspiracy theorists out there, noting that the game pulled more viewers than the moon landing.

“It can’t be a coincidence that the two biggest broadcasts of all time were faked by the CIA!” Meyers joked, as a photo of the couple flashed on screen.

For those who have been blissfully unaware of the conspiracy theories, many right-wingers have suggested that Swift is a “psyop for the Pentagon,” enlisted by the Biden administration to influence her fans to vote for Democrats, and that her romance with Kelce is nothing more than a publicity stunt to get her in front of the largest audience possible.

In fact, the couple angered some football fans so much that they called for a boycott of the broadcast.

“That’s right, 123.4 million people watched the Super Bowl, making it the most-watched television broadcast ever. Yet another successful boycott by Trump supporters,” Meyers joked.

At that, a graphic of the Super Bowl logo popped on screen, alongside the logos of Nike and Bud Light, two other major brands that conservatives have tried to boycott for being too “woke” in the past.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.