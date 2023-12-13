Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with both House Speaker Mike Johnson and President Biden this week, in hopes of getting some movement on funding to the country. He went to Johnson first in a move that Seth Meyers pegged as predictable.

In a press conference following Johnson’s meeting with Zelenskyy, the speaker said he’s been asking the White House for “clarity” on the strategy planned “to allow Ukraine to win” the war against Russia and Vladimir Putin, but that their response has been “insufficient.”

He then added that Republicans are still making their approval of funding to Ukraine contingent on increased security at the United States’ own southern border.

After his meeting with the speaker, Zelenskyy then met with Biden directly.

“Because in America, it’s customary to go ask Dad when Mom says no,” Meyers joked during his monologue on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Meyers poked fun at Biden mistakenly referring to Marine One as “Air Force Helicopter One.” But really, the late night host argued, that probably wasn’t a mistake.

“I don’t even think that’s a gaffe,” Meyers said. “I think once you get to a certain age, you don’t care what stuff is called anymore. It’s the same reason your dad calls ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Yellow Ranch.’ He doesn’t care! He just gets as close as he can and then goes ‘Ahh, you know what the hell I mean.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.