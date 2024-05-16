President Biden and Donald Trump will formally go head-to-head in two debates before the 2024 election, and Seth Meyers really isn’t looking forward to either of them. The “Late Night” host joked on Wednesday that it’d really be better if Obama could just “tap in” for his former VP.

In a video posted online earlier this week, Biden challenged Trump directly, saying, “Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he is acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice.”

Trump quickly accepted, and the first debate is set to take place on CNN on June 27. To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, Meyers first played a supercut of clips from the last time Trump and Biden debated, mocking Trump for thinking it makes him look good.

That said, Meyers was quick to add that he’s also going to “white knuckle” his chair when Biden has to speak too.

“I’m not gonna sit here and pretend Joe Biden is in tip-top shape either. This is when you really wish there was a way Obama could tap in for Joe at the debate,” Meyers said. “Maybe do it like one of those surprise wrestling appearances, where he walks in to loud music and pyro. And then Trump makes a shocked face like one of those Vince McMahon memes.”

Meyers added that he doesn’t really expect much from the debates, saying it’ll be less like Ali vs. Frazier and “more like watching your grandpa try to catch an alligator in garbage can.” Still, the late night host predicts that Biden will come out on top, simply by not being “a snarling psycho” like Trump.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.