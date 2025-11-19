Seth Meyers Questions Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic: His Private Life ‘Was Something We All Agreed to Just Not Think About’ | Video

Seth Meyers once again reflected on days of old on Tuesday night, in a new “Back in My Day” bit. And this time, the NBC host got nostalgic for the time when Michael Jackson’s private life was something no one wanted to know about.

For those unfamiliar with the bit, it’s a few minutes where Meyers grabs his comfiest sweater, an old-timey pipe, and ventures across stage to a living room set, complete with a fake dog. There, Meyers delivers a series of jokes mocking things going on in present day. Among them on Tuesday, was a punchline about the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

“Back in my day, they weren’t making a Michael Jackson biopic. Back in my day, we wanted to know as little about Michael Jackson’s private life as possible,” Meyers joked. “In fact, Michael Jackson’s private life was something we all agreed to just not think about! Blissfully ignorant, we were.”

“You know who else didn’t want us to think about Michael Jackson’s private life? Michael Jackson!” he continued. “The man built an entire theme park in his home just so he could point at and say, ‘Look, this is the weirdest thing about me!’ Pretty hard for a journalist to remember that follow-up question while riding a roller coaster through a castle with a chimp wearing Hammer pants.”

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, “Michael” is due to hit theaters next Spring, and stars Jackson’s own nephew as the King of Pop. The biopic is set to cover Jackson’s personal life as well as his career, beginning with his time in the Jackson 5 to becoming an influential solo artist.

According to the film’s synopsis, the project will be “highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career” and “gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before.”

It’s unclear whether the sexual abuse allegations Jackson faced before his death — which is what Meyers was referring to in his bit — will be covered.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ “Back in My Day” in the video above.