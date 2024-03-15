Donald Trump continues showing up to court even when he doesn’t have to, and Seth Meyers is pretty sure he knows why. According to the NBC host, Trump “loves” being in court because “it’s the one place he can go where everyone’s forced to talk to him.”

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, Meyers mourned that Trump and President Biden have been running against each other “for what feels like 3000 years.” That said, the “Late Night” host conceded that voters have at least learned something new about Trump in recent months.

“The guy f—ing loves court,” Meyers said with a chuckle. “He’s always there. Even when it’s not required to be there, just scowling at the defense table, storming out of the courtroom and holding impromptu press conferences while he’s penned in by barricades like a balloon before the start of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

After poking fun at an image of Trump behind said barricades, Meyers returned to marveling at Trump’s penchant for being there at all.

“You’re not supposed to love being in court this much. The only person I could think of who spent this much time in court is Judge Judy, and look how mad she is,” Meyers joked, pulling up a photo of the TV judge. “Difference between Trump and Judge Judy? All the money he pretends to have, she got.”

All that said, Meyers does have a theory as to why Trump keeps showing up even if he doesn’t actually have to.

“I’m starting to think Trump likes it because it’s the one place he can go where everyone’s forced to talk to him,” Meyers said. “Court is basically his ‘Cheers.’ He’s gonna have to rope George Wendt and John Ratzenberger into a criminal conspiracy just so you can sit next to ’em.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.