Seth Meyers may take a laid-back approach to what he wears during “Late Night,” but on Wednesday night, the NBC host took a moment to literally lay back, and had a short nap during his “A Closer Look” segment. Why? Well, he needed to keep himself busy as a mega-montage of Donald Trump gaffes played.

Meyers is no stranger to playing supercuts of Trump’s slip-ups during rallies. You can watch a few here, here and here. So, when Democrats opted to use a similar tactic in court this week, in response to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s testimony, Meyers was undeniably a little salty with them. And he made sure to call it out.

“While they were effective, I gotta say, I was a little irked,” Meyers admitted. “That’s our thing, guys. We’ve been doing that for nine years. Our researchers have spent so much time sifting through videotape of Trump’s brain exploding, they’re scarred for life.”

He continued, “You cannot outdo us, Congress, when it comes to a Trump montage. So don’t try. Because we can always out-montage you. In fact, I’m gonna prove it right now. Hopefully this won’t be too long. You guys watch, and I’ll keep myself occupied.”

And from there, a mega-montage kicked off, showing a whole slew of Trump’s gaffes and some of the crazier things he’s said at rallies, whether they were a mistake or not.

To keep himself busy, Meyers first poured himself a drink, mixing what appeared to be a few brands of whiskey. The host then attempted to play paddleball with himself, which did not go well. He then made a show of dealing out cards to himself before grabbing an eye mask.

Then, yes, Meyers took a brief nap as the montage continued. Eventually though, he “startled” himself awake — then attempted to play paddleball again, this time wearing the sleep mask. (It still didn’t go well).

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.