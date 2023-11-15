Seth Meyers has been largely unimpressed with the Republican presidential debates, so he moderated his own. Using real footage from the debates, the NBC host got each of the GOP candidates to roast themselves and/or their policies.

To preface the Tuesday night segment, Meyers noted that “there are still some important questions that have gone unanswered” in the debates, so his plan was to rectify that. And thus, he stepped into the moderator’s chair.

Meyers first zeroed in on Nikki Haley, asking her what the most surprising thing she learned while she was an ambassador to the U.N. was. Her response? A clip of the real Haley saying “China is real.” He then turned to Ron DeSantis, asking for his “biggest accomplishment” as the governor of Florida.

“Significant decline in life expectancy,” he proudly answered.

Meyers also asked Chris Christie to describe himself on the stage at the debate, which was met with a clip of Christie saying “one of the big failings, among many.”

As Meyers continued to use the candidates’ words against them, a clip of NBC’s Lester Holt popped up, telling Seth “Let’s not do this, let’s let the candidates speak.”

“Hey, you moderate the debate your way Lester,” Meyers shot back. “And I’ll moderate it mine. Boo!”

You can watch the full fake debate from Seth Meyers in the video above.