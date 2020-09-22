Seth Meyers: Everything Republicans Say About SCOTUS Picks Is ‘Obvious Bulls—‘ (Video)

Seth Meyers delivered one of his better “A Closer Look” segments of the year on Monday’s episode of “Late Night,” when he spent a solid 15 minutes reflecting on the hypocrisy of the Republican Party’s attempt to steal another Supreme Court seat in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

“I get that highlighting their hypocrisy is mostly pointless. Hypocrisy only matters if you have shame. They don’t,” Meyers said. “Mitch McConnell certainly isn’t capable of feeling shame, he looks like a haunted wooden doll you’d find in an estate sale and has the same level of emotional complexity.

“Their bad faith justifications were obvious bulls— back then, and their bad faith reversals are obvious bulls— now. But it’s still worth taking stock of just how insulting and transparent their lies were and remembering that for the future. Because it’s not just hypocrisy — it’s nihilism. They’re moral black holes who only care about the raw exercise of political power.”

Also Read: Seth Meyers Wants to Remind You That Trump Is Currently President, Not Biden (Video)

Plus, Meyers noted, the “Late Night” staff “went to all the trouble of gathering the tape, so we’re gonna play it,” referring to a lengthy montage of clips of Republicans very specifically promising they would not do the very specific thing they are trying to do right now.

“And while we do that, I’m gonna pass the time by getting started on a project I’ve been meaning to get around to. I am going to crochet a blanket, and I will try to get at least a corner done,” Meyers joked.

After the clip, which lasted more than two minutes — an eternity for a segment like this — Meyers held up the finished blanket in triumph and joked that his hair had grown out again during the video.

And then he got serious.

Also Read: Seth Meyers: Trump and Fox Are 'Trying to Concoct an Alternate Universe' to Win Election (Video)

“I get that the hypocrisy is baked in. Pointing it out won’t change their minds,” Meyers went on. “Still, it’s worth documenting just how obvious and degrading the lies were and remembering this the next time they pretend to care about some obvious bulls— like cutting the deficit or respecting the courts. Also, it’s striking just how specific their promises were. ‘This is about principle.’ ‘I’d say that if a Republican was president.’ ‘Use my words against me.’

“I’m shocked Lindsey Graham didn’t get up there and say, ‘Mark my words, if 45 days before the 2020 presidential election an iconic liberal justice passes away and requested as our dying wish that she not be replaced until after the election, which is taking place during a once-in-a-century pandemic, just two weeks after it’s announced that ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending, then you can use my words against me. I promise that will not vote on a Justice nominated by President Donald Trump.'”

As he approached the end of the segment, Meyers continued to try to make sense of all this.

Also Read: Colbert Compares Trump to Thanos in 'Avengers: Endgame' RNC Parody (Video)

“Seriously though, when you watch a montage like that and then see all the same people scurrying as quickly as possible to reverse themselves four years later, it’s almost like the lying and hypocrisy are the point,” he said. “Like they’re trying to rub our noses in just how shameless and unaccountable they are. That they don’t care about democracy. That they can do whatever they want.”

And Meyers ended the segment with a call for Democrats to really come to grips with what’s happening here.

“Democrats have to internalize the fact that this is not about principle — this is about raw political power. And they need to use every tool at their disposal to stop it,” he said, befo4re laying out just how ludicrous it is that Republicans are acting like they have a mandate from the people.

Also Read: Seth Meyers: Republicans Are 'Whiniest Little Babies in the World' (Video)

“A Senate majority that won fewer votes than the Senate minority wants to help a corrupt autocrat install an unprecedented conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court, appointed largely by presidents who lost the popular vote. Including, of course, the current president.”

You can watch the entire “A Closer Look” segment from Monday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in the video embedded at the top of this article, or on YouTube here.