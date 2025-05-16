Seth Meyers Says Republicans Are Feeling ‘A Little Queasy’ About Trump’s Middle East ‘Corruption Tour’ | Video

It’s not just Democrats who are upset about Donald Trump’s tour of the Middle East after accepting a $400 million plan from Qatar. Seth Meyers dove into Republican and Independents’ reactions to the trip in the latest installment of “A Closer Look” on Thursday night’s episode of “Late Night.”

“Even Republicans are a little queasy about Trump’s Middle East corruption tour,” Meyers said. “I guess they’re not thrilled that the three countries Trump visited this week just happen to be places where he’s making — and I believe this is the technical term — fat stacks.”

To back his point, Meyers pointed to an MSNBC report that highlighted National Review articles about the trip. The conservative publication called the trip “A plane old grift” and said Washington, D.C.’s swamp is under “new management.”

“How dare you,” Meyers countered. “Donald Trump didn’t pick Saudi Arabia as his first official trip because his family has billions of dollars in business there. He picked it because he’s making the Hajj to Mecca. He’s exploring different religions for a documentary series on Nat Geo called ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me Donald.’”

The NBC late night host also joked about Trump’s comments concerning Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. During a speech, Trump repeatedly praised the leader and said, “Oh, what I’d do for the Crown Prince.”

“Woah dude, play it cool. It makes sense you’re in the desert because you’re thirsty as f–k,” Meyers said.

The late night host then showed clips of how Trump used to talk about Saudi Arabia and the markedly more positive way he’s been speaking about the Middle East since his trip. “Is it just me or did Trump just confess? He just fully described a quid pro quo,” Meyers said. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard him talk about America that way. I don’t even think I’ve heard him talk about his wife that way.”

You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.