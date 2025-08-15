Seth Meyers Roasts Trump’s ‘Out of Touch Rich Guy’ Term for Construction Worker | Video

While announcing this year’s Kennedy Center honorees on Wednesday, President Trump went off on a tangent about fixing roads, citing a need for “a very talented asphalt-type person.” It thoroughly amused Seth Meyers, who roasted the “out of touch rich guy” terminology on Thursday night.

During Wednesday’s announcement, Trump first complained about hosting the Kennedy Center Honors this year, then complained about never being nominated for one himself, before eventually circling around to complain about the roads in Washington, D.C.

“We have great contractors here, great road builders, everything, and we’re not ripping roads apart so they’re closed for four years as they redo the concrete bases,” Trump said. “And you don’t need that. We need a beautiful topping by a very talented asphalt-type person.”

“What is an asphalt-type per– do you mean a construction worker?” Meyers questioned.

“That is such out-of-touch, rich guy talk. I mean, he talks like an heiress at a dinner party on the Upper West Side,” he added, putting on a fancy voice to imitate said heiress himself. “‘Oh, dear. The roads my limousine took to get here were dreadful, darling! Can’t you find someone to fix that? Maybe an asphalt-type person? One with talent!’”

That said, Meyers had no issue with what Trump was actually advocating for this time. In fact, the late night host dared the president to follow through.

“Do it! No one will complain if you do it! Tax the rich, and use the money to fix s–t,” Meyers said. “Even the wokest wokester in f–king Woketown isn’t pro-pothole. They’re not in coffee shops saying, ‘Actually, potholes are just roads that have had to bear the oppressive weight of capitalism, and we should respect their sacrifice.’ Fix the roads!”

