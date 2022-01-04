Seth Meyers Scraps First Week of 2022 Shows After ‘Late Night’ Host Tests Positive for COVID

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” is canceling the rest of its shows for its first week of 2022 after Meyers tested positive for COVID-19.

Meyers revealed his diagnosis on Twitter on Tuesday morning. He hosted the show on Monday.

“The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

Meyers is the second NBC late night host to test positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks; “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon said on Monday that he tested positive for the disease during the show’s holiday break. “Tonight Show” is airing new episodes this week as Fallon has since recovered.

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid,” Fallon wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job – and also thanks for putting me in the ‘What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?’ isolation room when they told me the news.”