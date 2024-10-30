Scrubbed ‘Late Night’ Joke Makes Audience Groan So Long, Seth Meyers ‘Thought Somebody Had Turned on a Sound Machine’ | Video

A scrubbed monologue joke pulled a visceral reaction from the “Late Night” audience – one that lasted so long, host Seth Meyers admitted he briefly thought someone was piping the audio in.

Following his monologue to start the show, the NBC host kicked off another surprise inspection of his writers, noting that, like many people, they’re on edge right now because the election is just days out. But that anxiousness did not excuse some of their unused jokes.

Some were just low-hanging puns, others were just overly complicated plays on words. The joke that pained the audience the most though? Well, that centered on National Chocolate Day.

It came from writer Mike Scollins, and to preface the joke, Meyers noted that “the bigwigs at NBC” instructed him to warn audiences of a Scollins joke during surprise inspections, because “he writes the worst ones.” And indeed, it was brutal.

“Today was National Chocolate Day, and bad news, kids, the dog celebrated,” Meyers begrudgingly read.

Now, for those who aren’t totally sure, chocolate is incredibly toxic to dogs — lethal, if consumed in too high a dosage. So, at the punchline, a graphic popped up showing a gravestone commemorating the life of a hypothetical dog named Max.

Naturally the joke earned audible groaning from the audience. But that groaning went uninterrupted for several seconds, to the point that Meyers started cracking up.

“You guys went so long, I thought somebody had turned on a sound machine,” Meyers said, before imitating the groan himself. “Well you know what? I bet Scollins will get them back with the next one.

The next one? A joke about a priest saying Kamala Harris is “less hot” than a child. So.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ surprise inspection in the video above.