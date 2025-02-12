Scrapped ‘Late Night’ Joke Says Trump’s Tariffs on Canada Are Why Drake Is Silent on Kendrick Lamar | Video

Seth Meyers once again held a surprise inspection of his writers on Tuesday night, and among the scrapped jokes was a possible explanation for Drake’s silence following Kendrick Lamar’s multiple Grammy wins. Apparently, it’s Donald Trump’s fault.

For those unfamiliar with the surprise inspections of “Late Night,” it’s a segment where Meyers runs through jokes pitched by his writers that were rejected for the monologue, mostly just to lovingly (yet publicly) shame them.

But occasionally, the punchlines still get some love, like in the case of Bryan Donaldson’s joke about Drake and Lamar.

“The Grammys were held last night, and Kendrick Lamar won Song of the Year for ‘Not Like Us.’ Drake was unavailable for comment because of the tariff on Canadian beef,” Meyers delivered.

As the comedian quickly pointed out, the punchline drew “a smattering” of applause from the crowd.

That said, Donaldson’s next scrapped joke — one making fun of Harrison Ford’s Jeep commercial — fared a bit better, when it referred to Liam Neeson as Liam Nissan.

“You guys like that one because the first two sucked so bad,” Meyers said with a laugh.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “Surprise Inspection” in the video, above.