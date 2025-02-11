Seth Meyers Begrudgingly Celebrates ‘Gulf of America Day,’ Party Hat and All | Video

Donald Trump officially declared Feb. 9 a new holiday this year, ringing in the first-ever “Gulf of America Day.” So, on Monday night, Seth Meyers brought out the party supplies — albeit, super begrudgingly.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers pulled a quick bait and switch, hyping up the prior Sunday as “the biggest holiday on the calendar, a day when Americans gather with friends and family to celebrate one of this nation’s most cherished traditions.”

Now, given that a certain massive football game was played on Sunday, plus the graphic shown while Meyers was teasing it, you might think the NBC host was getting ready to discuss Super Bowl Sunday. But you’d be wrong.

“That’s right, you might be feeling down about the world, but then you remember, it’s Gulf of America Day!” he bellowed mockingly about the made-up holiday Trump created in honor of renaming a body of water.

Growing quieter, he asked for viewers’ real opinion on the matter. “But like, this is f–king nuts, right? Guy’s been in office less than a month, and he’s already renaming bodies of water and then declaring new holiday,” Meyers muttered. “It’s crazy, right?”

“And making matters worse, why not?” he continued. “I mean, I already can’t remember to buy a Valentine’s present, now my wife’s going to be all like, ‘What’d you get me for Gulf of America day?’”

At that, Meyers began a quiet “argument” with someone off-screen, who apparently told him he was being un-American.

“I’m not being un-American. I just think it’s stupid!” he said. “OK, fine, fine, fine! Fine!”

To cap off the bit, Meyers busted out a party hat and noisemaker, begrudgingly blowing into it and celebrating the day, before giggling and burying his face in his hands. Watch the full segment, above.