Seth Meyers Offers Advice to Viewers After Absurd-Sounding Stat: ‘Don’t Get Your News From Our Monologue’ | Video

Seth Meyers may cover the news in his monologue and “A Closer Look” segments, but on Thursday, he encouraged viewers not to actually get their news from him. But that’s mostly because he was struggling to believe a statistic he cited in his monologue?

What was the statistic you ask? Well, according to the writers of the monologue, a new survey found that “more than half of Americans plan to have sex in their childhood bedrooms over the holidays.”

“Said dads: ‘All right, I’ll move the Peloton,’” Meyers joked.

But, as the NBC host went to move on to the next joke in the monologue, he turned to crew members off-screen, questioning the numbers on that one.

“This can’t be right!” he said as he tried again to moved forward. “I mean that means more than half of Americans are going home to their childhood bedroom,” he said skeptically. “And all of them are f–king.”

Shaking his head, Meyers immediately added “Don’t get your news from our monologue.”

You can watch the full “Late Night” monologue in the video above.