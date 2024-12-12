Seth Meyers Explains How Trump’s Tax Cuts for the Rich Bring Down Grocery Prices | Video

A large piece of Donald Trump’s latest campaign was the promise to bring the price of groceries down — something he’s already waffling on, saying “It’s hard to bring things down once they’re up” — so on Wednesday night, Seth Meyers explained exactly how he might do it.

As part of his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host pointed out that, as Trump continues to round out his cabinet for his second term, it has rapidly become the wealthiest administration ever, with more than six billionaires selected for various positions (not including Elon Musk, who is a centibillionaire).

“Now, if you had to guess, what do you think would be the top priority of the wealthiest administration in history?” Meyers asked. “If you guessed lowering prescription drug costs and reining in corporate price gauging, you gotta get better at guessing, because that was a really bad guess. Obviously, their top priority is tax cuts.”

Meyers then immediately played a series of news clips highlighting Trump’s plan for the first 100 days of his next term, which prioritizes extending tax cuts he made for the wealthy while in office the first time.

“Now I know what you’re thinking: how does giving a $4 trillion tax cut to corporations and the wealthiest people in America bring down the cost of groceries?” Meyers said. “Well, it’s actually very simple, and I’ve mapped it all out here.”

At that, the host grabbed a whiteboard from under his desk, which simply had the words “It doesn’t” written on it.

“So, I feel like maybe we didn’t need a whiteboard for that,” Meyers joked after holding it up for just a few seconds.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.