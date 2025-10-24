Seth Meyers Says Trump’s Ballroom Further Proves His Whole Campaign Was a Bait-and-Switch | Video

As President Trump continues with demolition of the White House’s East Wing, Seth Meyers says that the project is the biggest proof yet that Trump’s whole campaign was a bait-and-switch.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, the NBC host spent quite a bit of time reminding viewers that, according to Trump, the reason he was re-elected was groceries. He promised to bring down inflation and grocery prices, and since then, the opposite has happened. Now, the president’s focus is entirely on the ballroom.

“This couldn’t be any more of a bait and switch,” Meyers said. “Trump got elected by claiming he was going to make life more affordable for hardworking Americans, and now he’s demolishing the White House to build himself a gilded vanity project.”

Play video

“If you voted for Trump thinking he’d bring down your grocery bills, tough luck,” he continued. “But on the bright side, you can think about how nice his new ballroom will be next time you’re spending 50 bucks on bacon, lettuce, tomato.”

Meyers recalled Trump marveling at the word “groceries” during his campaign, explaining in interviews that he was referring to eggs and other foods.

“Whenever Trump feels like he has to explain something to us — ‘I started using the word groceries!’ — that’s the telltale sign he just learned about it,” Meyers said. “It’s like when a kid learns about a new dinosaur and then immediately rushes home to tell you about it.”

But really, Meyers was just surprised that anyone ever actually believed Trump was focused on inflation and bringing down grocery prices at all.

“It felt like the whole country was watching a horror movie where a young woman answers the door on a rainy night, and there’s a guy there saying, ‘My car just broke down. Could I come in and use your phone?’” he joked.

“And half of us were saying, ‘Don’t let him in, he’s gonna kill you,’ and the other half were saying, ‘You got to let him in. He needs the phone, plus he’s going to lower grocery prices!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.