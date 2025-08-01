Seth Meyers Calls Trump Out for Being Confused by His Own Conspiracy Theories | Video

The Trump administration claimed this week that thousands of documents relating to the 2016 investigation into the president’s ties to Russia were found in “burn bags” at the CIA. However, when Trump himself was asked about them, he had no idea what one reporter was talking about. And that, according to Seth Meyers, just proves “how confusing” Trump’s “bulls–t conspiracy theories” are.

During a press briefing at The White House on Wednesday, a journalist simply asked for Trump’s thoughts on the “burn bags” FBI director Kash Patel says he found, but the president was visibly confused at the question.

“I don’t know that,” Trump replied. “I don’t know, I don’t know what you mean by that statement.”

When the reporter clarified that it literally meant bags of documents, Trump said he thought she meant that Patel “appointed a man named Burn Bag.” Naturally, Meyers cringed at that.

“Oh, dude, don’t admit that,” the comedian said. “Just say, ‘I couldn’t hear you.’ Don’t tell the world you are off by a country mile.”

“That’s how confusing Trump’s bulls–t conspiracy theories are,” Meyers added shortly therafter. “When you repeat them back to him, even he can’t understand what you’re saying.”

That said, the late night host has a guess at why Trump struggled so much to understand. To kick off the “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers poked fun at the president’s age, reminding viewers that he is 79. The NBC host noted that it’s been easy to forget, “because he was often next to someone who was really old, but he’s still old.”

“You can just see his age getting to him,” Meyers said. “He can’t hear or understand reporters’ questions anymore, even when those reporters are trying to tee him up by parroting his own bulls–t back to him.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.