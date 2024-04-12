Donald Trump stopped at a Chick-Fil-A while out on the campaign trail this week, and while he was there, he ordered 30 milkshakes and “some chicken.” But Seth Meyers feels pretty certain that Trump didn’t pay for his meal at the end.

The “Late Night” host had a particularly good laugh at the ex-president’s attempt at small talk with the employees on duty, in which he asked them if business was good, and if “everyone getting rich, right?”

“It’s like he’s never talked to normal human beings in his life. Does he think they own Chick-Fil-A? Although if you ask me, they deserve to be rich, certainly richer than Donald Trump,” Meyers said. “And they deserve a raise for working that shift, because he for sure did not pay.”

Meyers then joked that Trump likely thought Chick-Fil-A was short for “Chick-Fil-Layaway.” The host was also pretty dumbfounded by the fact that Trump simply ordered “some chicken,” instead of asking for something specific off the menu.

“It’s Chick-Fil-A, everything’s chicken! That’s like walking into a hotel bar and asking for a glass of your finest alcohol,” he joked. “Are you an undercover extraterrestrial? ‘I would like to taste some of your finest chicken meat, perhaps an arm or a beak.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.