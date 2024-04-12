Seth Meyers Says Trump ‘For Sure’ Didn’t Pay for the 30 Milkshakes and ‘Some Chicken’ He Ordered at Chick-Fil-A | Video

The NBC host also pokes fun at Trump’s lack of specificity

Donald Trump stopped at a Chick-Fil-A while out on the campaign trail this week, and while he was there, he ordered 30 milkshakes and “some chicken.” But Seth Meyers feels pretty certain that Trump didn’t pay for his meal at the end.

The “Late Night” host had a particularly good laugh at the ex-president’s attempt at small talk with the employees on duty, in which he asked them if business was good, and if “everyone getting rich, right?”

“It’s like he’s never talked to normal human beings in his life. Does he think they own Chick-Fil-A? Although if you ask me, they deserve to be rich, certainly richer than Donald Trump,” Meyers said. “And they deserve a raise for working that shift, because he for sure did not pay.”

seth-meyers-angry
Read Next
Seth Meyers Goes Off on 'Idiotic' Right-Wing Radio Host Trying to Dub Trump 'the Pro-Choice Candidate' | Video

Meyers then joked that Trump likely thought Chick-Fil-A was short for “Chick-Fil-Layaway.” The host was also pretty dumbfounded by the fact that Trump simply ordered “some chicken,” instead of asking for something specific off the menu.

“It’s Chick-Fil-A, everything’s chicken! That’s like walking into a hotel bar and asking for a glass of your finest alcohol,” he joked. “Are you an undercover extraterrestrial? ‘I would like to taste some of your finest chicken meat, perhaps an arm or a beak.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.