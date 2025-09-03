Seth Meyers Got ‘RFK Jr. Energy’ During Trump’s Disappearance: ‘Just Want to Go Do Push-Ups in Your Jeans’ | Video

Seth Meyers returned from another two-week hiatus on Tuesday night, and immediately joked that he wasn’t the only one on break for a bit. The time off was rejuvenating for Meyers though, as the NBC host joked he got “that RFK Jr.” energy from President Trump’s absence.

Speculation around the president’s health swirled all weekend, as people noticed his schedule was entirely clear and he made no public appearances. Pundits even noted that “it’s certainly very rare” for Trump to go days without appearing on camera for whatever reason.

“But can I just say in all sincerity, the week he wasn’t on camera, I’ve never felt better,” Meyers admitted during his “A Closer Look” segment on Tuesday.

“I mean, I really — I felt great. Felt great!” he continued. “Had that RFK Jr. energy, you know, that energy where you just want to go do push-ups in your jeans.”

Speaking more seriously, Meyers noted that “rare is an understatement” when it comes to Trump staying off-camera.

“Donald Trump has never voluntarily stayed off camera for more than 12 hours in his life. The dude is on camera more than an eagle’s nest at the zoo,” Meyers joked. “In fact, this is true, he carries a tiny little TV camera in his pocket everywhere he goes. It’s like an EpiPen. You know, in case he’s accidentally exposed to peace and quiet and has an allergic reaction.”

That said, the comedian did have a theory as to what actually caused Trump’s disappearance. And, no, it wasn’t health issues. The NBC host thinks it might’ve actually been the cabinet meeting Trump held last week, “where his team took turns slobbering absurd praise all over him.”

“Trump probably needed a few days away because even he was grossed out by that display,” Meyers said. “Just sitting there being like, ‘F–k, that was a lot. That was over the top.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.