Seth Meyers Speeds Through Final 4 Minutes of ‘A Closer Look’ to Highlight Trump’s Biggest Embarrassments and Failures in Office | Video

In his final show before the election, Seth Meyers used the last four minutes of his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday to speed run through a list of Donald Trump’s most embarrassing moments in office. Yes, the entire four minutes.

To kick off the segment, the “Late Night” host compared the closing messages of Trump and Harris, and also marveled at how most national polls showed the race in a dead tie in these final days.

“How can so many polls be tied?” Meyers bellowed. “Are they doing the first half of the poll at an artisanal coffee shop in Williamsburg and the second half of the poll in the beer line at a Kid Rock concert?”

Meyers then had an exhausted laugh at how angry Republicans seem to be over Kamala Harris’ recent “Saturday Night Live” appearance, the idea that RFK Jr. might be put in charge of public health if Trump wins and more.

The NBC star was particularly entertained — and disgusted — by Marco Rubio encouraging voters to watch “SNL” and hear Harris laugh, because apparently that laugh would sway a few million voters to elect Trump.

“So that’s the choice Republicans want to present to you. That’s their closing message,” Meyers said. “Are you going to vote for a woman who’s laugh they don’t like or are you going to vote for a guy who fomented a violent coup attempt after a months-long campaign to overturn the 2020 election, undercut the nation’s response to a deadly pandemic that spiraled out of control because he tried to cover it up, lied about its severity, promoted sham treatments for it, said we could cure it by injecting disinfectant and shining powerful lights inside the body?”

But that was just the start of the host’s list. From there, he spent the final four minutes of the segment speeding through a list of Trump’s failures and embarrassing moments.

That included dancing “like he’s punching a ghost,” staring directly at an eclipse, spreading lies about the government’s response to Hurricane Helene that caused FEMA workers to relocate due to threats and the amount of times Trump or Trump-backed candidates have lost their elections.

It’s a comprehensive list, so we won’t write it all here, but you can watch Meyers run it down in the video above.