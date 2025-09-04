Seth Meyers Calls Out White House’s ‘Obvious Admission That Trump Is Implicated’ in Epstein Files | Video

As President Trump continues to call anything related to Jeffrey Epstein’s files a hoax — despite promising in his 2024 campaign to release said files — the White House is now calling it a “hostile act” for any politicians advocating for their release. And for Seth Meyers, that’s the most “obvious admission” that Trump is in them.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host called out the administration for making an official statement that called it a “hostile act” for any Republicans to sign the discharge petition designed to force the release of the files. Apparently, Trump allies on the Hill have been whipping the vote and sending texts pressuring people about it.

“That’s right, the Trump White House called it a ‘hostile act’ to support a bill to release the Epstein files, which seems like an obvious admission that Trump is implicated,” Meyers said.

Play video

“Like, why else would it be a hostile act?” he continued. “If my wife asked to see the ‘For You’ page on my Instagram account because she was curious how different my algorithm was from hers, and I said, ‘That’s a hostile act,’ she’s going to immediately assume there’s some tasty babes on that ‘For You’ page.”

Elsewhere in the segment, Meyers once again delighted in just how panicked Trump seems to be over the continued pressure about the Epstein files. The NBC host played several clips of Trump insisting that the files are a “Democrat hoax” and not to be focused on.

“I’ll say this about Trump. He’s not big and strong, but he definitely sounds like he’s about to cry,” Meyers mocked. “The dude is absolutely spooked about this Epstein stuff, in a way I’ve never seen before. Well, I mean, he looked spooked the other day leaving the White House.”

At that, a graphic of Trump from over the weekend appeared — the same one the White House used as proof of life as rumors swirled about Trump’s health.

In the end though, Meyers made it clear that the files should be made public, regardless of whose name might be in them.

“This should not be about partisan politics. If prominent Democrats are implicated, so be it,” he said. “Everything should come out regardless of party. In fact, the only person making it about partisan politics is Donald Trump, who keeps claiming it’s all a hoax and that it was Democrats who created the Epstein files just to get him, which has only made things worse.”

“He keeps digging a hole deeper and deeper,” the comedian continued. “At this point, Trump should probably just stop talking.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.