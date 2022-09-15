Donald Trump’s fundraising efforts have caught the attention of the Justice Department this week, with a federal grand jury in Washington looking into the Save America PAC, which asked for money from Trump supporters for an “election defense fund” that didn’t actually exist. And really, Seth Meyers is baffled by the fact that Trump felt like he had to lie to his base to get money.

During Wednesday night’s “A Closer Look” segment on “Late Night,” Meyers feigned surprise that Trump was the subject of yet another investigation, after the Justice Department issued several new grand jury subpoenas to those in the twice-impeached former president’s orbit, seeking information about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

“You mean to tell me Donald Trump has amassed a giant pile of money and it might not entirely be above board?” Meyers mocked. “Next you’re gonna tell me Chris Pine wasn’t thrilled to be at the Venice Film Festival!”

But really, the late night host was surprised that Trump chose to lie about what the PAC’s money would be going toward. That’s because, Meyers said, Trump supporters would blindly donate money at the drop of hat, just because of who was asking for it.

“Let me stress, I think most people who donate money to Trump would do it no matter what he said it was for,” Meyers said. “I don’t know why he opened himself up to criminal liability by lying and saying it was for a legal fund, when he could’ve just raised as much from telling his supporters ‘I’m upset and the only thing that cheers me up is money’ or ‘Going on a fancy plane ride tomorrow, want to pay for it?'”

Meyers joked that, at this point, it’s legitimately getting difficult for him to keep track of all the investigations into Donald Trump, and that this one was unnecessary. The late night host added that with such an extensive list of investigations, Trump has enough for his own CD: “NOW! That’s What I Call a Trump Criminal Investigation.”

You can watch the full segment in the video above.